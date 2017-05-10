India still feels Lord Buddha's teaching are relevant: Prakash Javadekar
New Delhi , May 10 : Describing the teachings of Lord Buddha as being popular worldwide, Dr. Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Human Resources Development, said Wednesday that his ministry is working to inculcate Lord Buddha's teachings in text books as these are still very relevant. Participating in a Ministry of Culture event to mark the auspicious Full Moon Day of Vaisakha, Dr. Javadekar said the aim of imparting education should not only be confined to gaining knowledge and getting skilled for employment but should focus on preparing an ideal person also.
