Happy Buddha Purnima: All you need to know about the founder of Buddhism's birthday
A Buddha statue is displayed outside a temple in the Chinatown district of Bangkok on June 18, 2015 According to the Hindu calendar, the celebration falls on a full moon day during the month of Vaisakh, which covers April and May. It is also known as Vesak, Buddha Day and Buddha Jayanti, and in Theravada Buddhism, it's seen as the day when Buddha, who was born as Siddhartha Gautama, attained nirvana under the Mahabodhi tree. People will visit temples, light candles and incense sticks, and offer sweets and fruits before a statue of the Lord Buddha.
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr 21
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr 11
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr '17
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar '17
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Paul
|236
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
