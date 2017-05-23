East marks Visakha Bucha Day

East marks Visakha Bucha Day

Thursday May 18 Read more: Pattaya Mail

Eastern residents commemorated the birth, death and enlightenment of Lord Buddha on Thailand's holiest of holidays, Visakha Bucha Day. Worshippers perform the Wien Thein, walking 3 times around the temple while remembering the significance of the Three Jewels of Buddhism: the Buddha, Dharma and the Sangha.

