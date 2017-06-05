Dalai Lama cannot change rituals to a...

Dalai Lama cannot change rituals to appoint successor: China

Friday May 26 Read more: India.com

Beijing, May 26 China on Friday said the Dalai Lama has no right to change the rituals and processes, set by the Chinese government, for appointing his successor. Reacting to the Tibetan spiritual leader's remarks that his incarnation cannot be born in a place where "there is no freedom", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a briefing, "The title of Dalai Lama is given by the central government.

