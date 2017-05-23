China is Usurping Tibetan Buddhism

China is Usurping Tibetan Buddhism

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Hard News

The Chinese are working relentlessly to undermine the authority of the Dalai Lama. Their intransigent campaign could mean that Beijing appoints his spiritual successor When the Tibetan Buddhist leader, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, visited Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, the Chinese media saw red.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hard News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ti amo (Nov '11) Apr '17 1o1o1i 5,558
How To Practice Buddhism? Apr '17 flower9 1
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr '17 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar '17 Vinamese 3
What is Buddhism? Mar '17 flower9 1
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Feb '17 Paul 236
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,683 • Total comments across all topics: 281,241,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC