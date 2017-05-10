Buddhism imparts an 'ever present radiance' into India - Sri Lanka relationship - Prime Minister ...
May 12, Colombo: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the friendship between India and Sri Lanka was etched in time by the great master, Lord Buddha and the Buddhism imparts an "ever present radiance" into the relationship. Prime Minister Modi on Friday participated in the opening of United Nations International Vesak Day celebrations at the BMICH in Colombo as the Chief Guest.
