Buddha Purnima 2017: 5 meditation programs you must attend this Vesak for inner peace1 hour ago

Celebrated to mark Gautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, Buddha Purnima is a significant day in India, the birth place of Buddhism. It is celebrated in the month of Vaisakha on the full moon day and this year it falls on May 10. On the day of Buddha Purnima, which is also known as Buddha Jayanti, Wesak and Vesak, people who follow Buddhism prepare a sweet rice porridge called kheer, dress in white cloths and chant Buddha sutra and mantras.

