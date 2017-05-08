A Form Divine

Monday May 1 Read more: The Daily Millbury

A work on display at the exhibition Even though Buddhism discourages idol worship, Buddhist art and literature is replete with god-like beings, many of whom are known as bodhisattvas. Avalokitesvara or "the Lord who contemplates", is the most popular bodhisattva, considered to embody all the qualities of Buddha - compassion, knowledge and skilfullness.

