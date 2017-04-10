Why is life so $%^!!# hard?

"What is the noble truth of suffering? Birth is suffering, ageing is suffering and sorrow and lamentation, pain, grief and despair are suffering"- - Prince Gautama Siddharta , the founder of Buddhism, 563-483 BC If that quote isn't depressing enough, try the image on the poster the folks at Saratoga Hospital's Wellness Committee made to announcement my spot at this week's health fair. In case you can't read the title, it says "Stress Management", and the guy sitting behind the desk doesn't look very Buddha-like.

