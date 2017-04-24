USCIRF member writes letter to 'missi...

USCIRF member writes letter to 'missing' Panchem Lama on B'day1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Washington, Apr 25 The first-ever Tibetan member of the US Commission for International Religious Freedom today said he feared that China has "taken away" the religious liberty of the Panchem Lama, the second highest ranking Tibetan leader after the Dalai Lama. Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, recognised by the Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama of Tibetan Buddhism and missing for over 22 years, today turned 28. "I fear that the Chinese government has taken away your religious identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ti amo (Nov '11) Apr 21 1o1o1i 5,558
How To Practice Buddhism? Apr 11 flower9 1
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr 3 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar '17 Vinamese 3
What is Buddhism? Mar '17 flower9 1
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Feb '17 Paul 236
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC