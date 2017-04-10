The Weekly Read: 'Lincoln in the Bardo'

"Lincoln in the Bardo," by George Saunders, is an odd and difficult book with a fascinating premise: President Abraham Lincoln visits the crypt where his son, 11 year-old Willie, has just been buried, and the souls in the bardo relate their observations - of Lincoln, of Willie and of each other. Bardo is, "in Tibetan Buddhism, a state of existence between death and rebirth, varying in length according to a person's conduct in life and manner of, or age at, death."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.