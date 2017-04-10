Sangha sisters join rebel monk ranks

Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Nation

Scissors fly as families surround their daughters to shear off tufts of hair until they are nearly bald a ritual preparation for the women's new future as rebel female monks. Taking on the spartan lifestyle is a subversive choice for the two dozen women, who are the latest to buck tradition in Thailand's male-dominated Buddhist order.

