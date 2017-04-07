Over 100 lamas receive top Tibetan Buddhism degree

Ten Tibetan lamas obtained the top academic degree in Tibetan Buddhism studies following a sutra debate Friday, taking the total number of holders of such a degree above 100. At the Jokhang Monastery in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, the candidates who passed the tests and sutra debate were awarded the "Gexe Lharampa," equivalent to a doctorate in Gelug, one of the six lineages of Tibetan Buddhism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.