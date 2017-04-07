Over 100 lamas receive top Tibetan Bu...

Over 100 lamas receive top Tibetan Buddhism degree

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Ten Tibetan lamas obtained the top academic degree in Tibetan Buddhism studies following a sutra debate Friday, taking the total number of holders of such a degree above 100. At the Jokhang Monastery in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, the candidates who passed the tests and sutra debate were awarded the "Gexe Lharampa," equivalent to a doctorate in Gelug, one of the six lineages of Tibetan Buddhism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr 3 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar 17 Vinamese 3
What is Buddhism? Mar 10 flower9 1
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Feb '17 Paul 236
ti amo (Nov '11) Jan '17 oooo 5,557
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
New American Buddhist website Jan '17 Otherwise 4
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC