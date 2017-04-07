Over 100 lamas receive top Tibetan Buddhism degree
Ten Tibetan lamas obtained the top academic degree in Tibetan Buddhism studies following a sutra debate Friday, taking the total number of holders of such a degree above 100. At the Jokhang Monastery in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, the candidates who passed the tests and sutra debate were awarded the "Gexe Lharampa," equivalent to a doctorate in Gelug, one of the six lineages of Tibetan Buddhism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr 3
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar 17
|Vinamese
|3
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar 10
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Paul
|236
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC