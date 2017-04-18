Made in a week, swept away in a minut...

Made in a week, swept away in a minute: Tibetan monks dismantle sand mandala at OCC

Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Post-Standard

Tibetan monks spent five days using millions of grains of sand to create a mandala at Onondaga Community College this week. The three-foot-by-three-foot mandala was then dismantled Thursday during a ceremonial procession to the pond on campus.

