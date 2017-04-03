Kuthodaw Pagoda - III

Kuthodaw Pagoda - III

This is one of the marble tablets upon which Theravada Buddhism's Tipitaka was recorded in 1872 CE. If you are able to zoom in, you cannot help but be impressed by the writing, in Pali, and perfection thereof.

