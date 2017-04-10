Indian new year finds reflection across its 'colonies'

Mid-April is a time of fun and frolic in large parts of India as several communities celebrate the commencement of the new year in accordance with the Hindu lunisolar calendars. The celebration of Vishu in Kerala, Poila Boishakh in Bengal, Baisakhi in Punjab and Rongali Bihu in Assam among several others, welcome the new year with cultural activities, culinary delight and religious performances.

