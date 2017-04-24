India has taught me patience: Karmapa...

India has taught me patience: Karmapa Zafri Mudasser Nofil1 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Apr 23 India has been a special place for him and the Karmapa says it has helped him personally gain in many ways particularly in developing his spiritual powers including patience. "Particularly for Tibetan people, India is a very special country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ti amo (Nov '11) Apr 21 1o1o1i 5,558
How To Practice Buddhism? Apr 11 flower9 1
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Apr 3 John 4
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar '17 Vinamese 3
What is Buddhism? Mar '17 flower9 1
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Feb '17 Paul 236
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC