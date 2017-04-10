In Tawang, reincarnation talks on Dalai Lama table

The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, finally reached Tawang Friday and received a warm traditional welcome amid all manner of warnings and displeasure expressed by China. The Dalai Lama's visit to the Tawang monastery has sparked speculation that he would discuss his reincarnation with the high lamas of various Buddhist monasteries across the world.

