Dr Ambedkar's Deekshabhoomi would continue to motivate crores of Indians: PM Modi
NAGPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Deekshabhoomi, where Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced the Buddhism in 1956, would continue to motivate crores of Indians. He wrote these words in the visitors' book after visiting the historic place to pay tributes to the architect of the Indian constitution on his 126th birth anniversary at Deekshabhomi in Nagpur.
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Fri
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr 11
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr 3
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar '17
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Paul
|236
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
