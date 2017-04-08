Dalai Lama visits disputed monastery,...

Dalai Lama visits disputed monastery, angering China

The Dalai Lama will Saturday address devotees at the monastery near India's border with China where he took shelter on his flight from Tibet, drawing protests from Beijing which claims the Himalayan area as its territory. Huge crowds are expected to turn out for the 81-year-old monk on what may be his last-ever visit to Tawang, a remote, high-altitude corner of northeast India that is home to one of the holiest sites in Tibetan Buddhism.

