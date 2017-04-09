.com | Dalai Lama: People must decide future
The exiled Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader said on Saturday that it was up to his followers to decide whether the office of the Dalai Lama exists in the future. During a visit to the northeast Indian town of Tawang - the second-highest seat of Tibetan Buddhism - the Dalai Lama denied that he had any knowledge of where his successor would be born.
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr 3
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar 17
|Vinamese
|3
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar 10
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Paul
|236
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
