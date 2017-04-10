China claims it will choose next Dalai Lama by draw of lots
China today said it will select the next highest monk of Tibetan Buddhism through the traditional way of drawing lots from a sacred urn at Dachau Temple in Lhasa, dismissing the Dalai Lama's assertion that Beijing cannot choose his successor. "The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama has lasted for centuries.
