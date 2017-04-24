Chapel Hill Zen Center celebrates the flowering of the Buddha
A soft rain fell from the sky Sunday as members of the Chapel Hill Zen Center celebrated the birth of the baby Buddha. A procession of banners, flower petals and bubbles led the way, the group bowing with each strike of the singing bowl.
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Apr 21
|1o1o1i
|5,558
|How To Practice Buddhism?
|Apr 11
|flower9
|1
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr 3
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar '17
|Vinamese
|3
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar '17
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Paul
|236
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
