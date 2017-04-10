Ashoka Had De-Militarised Himself, Th...

Ashoka Had De-Militarised Himself, The BJP Is Busy...

Ashoka, father of Sanghamitra and Mahendra, is not remembered in Bihar or elsewhere as a conqueror but as who went to Buddhism in his quest for a rightful, non-violent way of life The BJP was reminded of the greatness of Ashoka in the run-up to the Bihar elections in 2015. The party projected Ashoka as a Kushwaha , an influential caste group in Bihar.

Chicago, IL

