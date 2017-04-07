Ancient Chinese ritual comes to Oakland's Chapel of the Chimes
Hundreds of firecrackers and the pounding of large Tanggu drums provided an unusual experience at the Chapel of the Chimes crematory and colombarium on April Fool's Day. All that noise and commotion had a solemn purpose: It was part of Ching Ming, a custom thousands of years old in China, in which people honor and celebrate their deceased ancestors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Apr 3
|John
|4
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar 17
|Vinamese
|3
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar 10
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Paul
|236
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC