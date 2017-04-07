Ancient Chinese ritual comes to Oakla...

Ancient Chinese ritual comes to Oakland's Chapel of the Chimes

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Hundreds of firecrackers and the pounding of large Tanggu drums provided an unusual experience at the Chapel of the Chimes crematory and colombarium on April Fool's Day. All that noise and commotion had a solemn purpose: It was part of Ching Ming, a custom thousands of years old in China, in which people honor and celebrate their deceased ancestors.

