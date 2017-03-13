World needs to get rid of violence: President
New Delhi, March 19 - President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday said the world needs to discuss and deliberate as to why it is facing the scourge of violence and how to stop the wanton destruction. No part of the world today is free from the scourge of violence.
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Fri
|Vinamese
|3
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Mar 11
|Vinamese
|1
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar 10
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb 26
|Paul
|236
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
