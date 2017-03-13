World needs to get rid of violence: P...

World needs to get rid of violence: President

New Delhi, March 19 - President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday said the world needs to discuss and deliberate as to why it is facing the scourge of violence and how to stop the wanton destruction. No part of the world today is free from the scourge of violence.

