Top Tibetan lama abandons monkhood to marry old friend

Thursday Mar 30

A senior Tibetan lama at the center of a long-running row over one of Buddhism's most important titles has abandoned the monkhood altogether after marrying a childhood friend in India, his office said Thursday. Thaye Dorje, 33, has claimed since childhood to be the reincarnation of the Karmapa Lama, the leader of one of the four major schools of Tibetan Buddhism.

Chicago, IL

