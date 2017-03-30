Top Tibetan lama abandons monkhood to marry old friend
NEW DELHI: A senior Tibetan lama at the centre of a long-running row over one of Buddhism's most important titles has abandoned the monkhood altogether after marrying a childhood friend in India, his office said Thursday. Thaye Dorje, 33, has claimed since childhood to be the reincarnation of the Karmapa Lama, the leader of one of the four major schools of Tibetan Buddhism.
