Tibetan monks create sacred art at Allegheny

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: YourErie

Guests visiting Allegheny College are witnessing the creation of sacred Tibetan art as the college hosts the Mystical Arts of Tibet this week. The project gives the Allegheny College community an up-close look at Buddhism in an effort to inspire people to meditate and reflect and learn to detach.

