Tibetan Lama gives up monkhood for ma...

Tibetan Lama gives up monkhood for marriage and people love it

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Mashable

Thaye Dorje, the 33-year-old leader of Karma Kagyu, one of the four major schools of Tibetan Buddhism, has abandoned monkhood to marry his old friend. While he will now have to renounce some of his duties, he will continue as the 17th Karmapa of his tribe, announced his office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar 17 Vinamese 3
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Mar 11 Vinamese 1
What is Buddhism? Mar 10 flower9 1
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Feb '17 Paul 236
ti amo (Nov '11) Jan '17 oooo 5,557
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
New American Buddhist website Jan '17 Otherwise 4
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC