Tibetan Lama gives up monkhood for marriage and people love it
Thaye Dorje, the 33-year-old leader of Karma Kagyu, one of the four major schools of Tibetan Buddhism, has abandoned monkhood to marry his old friend. While he will now have to renounce some of his duties, he will continue as the 17th Karmapa of his tribe, announced his office.
