The importance of eating, drinking and making merry

11 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

THE great Buddha once told a dude down the pub, "don't bother with questions bigger than yourself", referring to our limited time on this planet and the sheer scale of all things universal. Buddhism has always struck me as common sense.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang 17 hr Vinamese 3
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Mar 11 Vinamese 1
What is Buddhism? Mar 10 flower9 1
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Feb 26 Paul 236
ti amo (Nov '11) Jan '17 oooo 5,557
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
New American Buddhist website Jan '17 Otherwise 4
See all Buddhism Discussions

