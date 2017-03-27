Thailand seeks new abbot for scandal-...

Thailand seeks new abbot for scandal-hit Buddhist temple

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Thailand's government is trying to get a new abbot appointed to head the country's biggest Buddhist temple, whose former leader is wanted for money laundering, an official said on Thursday. Thai soldiers stand guard at the entrance to the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand March 10, 2017.

