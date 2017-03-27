Thailand seeks new abbot for scandal-...

Thailand seeks new abbot for scandal-hit Buddhist temple

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Reuters

Abbot Phra Dhammachayo arrives for a ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day, March 4, 2015. Thailand's government is trying to get a new abbot appointed to head the country's biggest Buddhist temple, whose former leader is wanted for money laundering, an official said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar 17 Vinamese 3
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Mar 11 Vinamese 1
What is Buddhism? Mar 10 flower9 1
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Feb '17 Paul 236
ti amo (Nov '11) Jan '17 oooo 5,557
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
New American Buddhist website Jan '17 Otherwise 4
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC