Thailand seeks new abbot for scandal-hit Buddhist temple
Abbot Phra Dhammachayo arrives for a ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day, March 4, 2015. Thailand's government is trying to get a new abbot appointed to head the country's biggest Buddhist temple, whose former leader is wanted for money laundering, an official said on Thursday.
