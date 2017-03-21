Religious Affairs Minister: 'Constitution Goes Against Buddhist Beliefs'
Burma's 2008 military-drafted Constitution should be amended because it contradicts Buddhist beliefs, the Union Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture has argued. U Aung Ko said, as a fundamental belief of Theravada Buddhism, the most widely practiced religion in the country, people should face the consequences of their actions, or "reap what they sow."
