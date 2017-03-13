Raigo-in Temple Ohara

Raigo-in like its more famous neighbor, Sanzen-in , is a Tendai sect temple of Japanese Buddhism. It was founded by the priest Ennin in the 850's and like nearby Hosen-in and Shorin-in , Raigo-in is associated with the study and practice of shomyo , Buddhist chanting first brought to Japan from India via China by Ennin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japan Visitor Blog.