Raigo-in Temple Ohara

Raigo-in like its more famous neighbor, Sanzen-in , is a Tendai sect temple of Japanese Buddhism. It was founded by the priest Ennin in the 850's and like nearby Hosen-in and Shorin-in , Raigo-in is associated with the study and practice of shomyo , Buddhist chanting first brought to Japan from India via China by Ennin.

