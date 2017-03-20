Politics and Dhammakaya

Politics and Dhammakaya

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Bangkok Post

Authorities prepare for the 23-day search at Wat Phra Dhammakaya earlier this month that simply fizzled out. To the average bystander, the recent brouhaha over the Dhammakaya temple raises many questions with few answers and just about no clarity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Mar 17 Vinamese 3
News Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o... Mar 11 Vinamese 1
What is Buddhism? Mar 10 flower9 1
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Feb 26 Paul 236
ti amo (Nov '11) Jan '17 oooo 5,557
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
New American Buddhist website Jan '17 Otherwise 4
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,695,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC