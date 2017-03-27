Photos: Prateik Babbar meets Dalai Lama in Dharamsala
It was a dream come true for Prateik Babbar, who has turned to Buddhist chanting post a stint in rehab for substance abuse. Currently touring Dharamsala, the 30-year-old actor yesterday secured a private audience with the Dalai Lama, who gifted him a miniature Buddha statue and an autographed book, Beyond Religion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar 17
|Vinamese
|3
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Mar 11
|Vinamese
|1
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar 10
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Paul
|236
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC