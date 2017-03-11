Panchen Lama laments Buddhism threatened by commercialization

The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu Saturday lamented some Buddhist temples and monks are being eroded by commercialization and called on followers to behave correctly. He made the remarks as he took the podium inside the Great Hall of the People and addressed thousands who attended the plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.