'Outsider' abbot sought for Dhammakaya

10 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

THE NATIONAL Office of Buddhism is pushing for the appointment of an outsider as Dhammakaya Temple's new abbot. NOB director Pol Lt-Colonel Pongporn Parmsneh said that the appointment of an outsider would ensure transparency in the monastic investigation into the temple's senior monks.

