Myanmar Now Journalist Demands Authorities Take Action Against U Wirathu

Myanmar Now chief correspondent Ko Swe Win has requested the government take action against U Wirathu, claiming the ultranationalist monk has broken laws and defamed Buddhism. Ko Swe Win sent letters on Tuesday to the chairman of the state Buddhist authority State Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee, popularly known by the Burmese language acronym "Ma Ha Na," the Myanmar National Human Rights Commission, and to the Minister of Religious Affairs and Culture.

