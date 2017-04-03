March 31, 1959 - " Dalai Lama begins ...

March 31, 1959 - " Dalai Lama begins exile

Friday Mar 31

The Dalai Lama, fleeing the Chinese suppression of a national uprising in Tibet, crosses the border into India, where he is granted political asylum. Born in Taktser, China, as Tensin Gyatso, he was designated the 14th Dalai Lama in 1940, a position that eventually made him the religious and political leader of Tibet.

