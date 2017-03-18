John Oliver Tells Dalai Lama: "Don't Make Me a Demon!"
The Dalai Lama has been given asylum in India ever since he escaped house arrest from the Chinese authorities in Tibet, although China has constantly been demanding that the leader of Tibetan Buddhism be handed over to them. While giving an amusing, detailed but concise of the current predicament - did you know there may be two competing Dalai Lamas in the near future? The Dalai Lama , now 81, has suggested he may not reincarnate , further complicating the situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|17 hr
|Vinamese
|3
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Mar 11
|Vinamese
|1
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar 10
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb 26
|Paul
|236
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC