Inauguration of International Conference on Relevance of Buddhism in 21st Century
Rajgir, Bihar, India, 17 March 2017 - His Holiness the Dalai Lama departed Dharamsala yesterday morning as rain clouds gathered overhead. On arriving at Gaya Airport, he was received by representatives of the Bihar State Government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|17 hr
|Vinamese
|3
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Mar 11
|Vinamese
|1
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar 10
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb 26
|Paul
|236
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC