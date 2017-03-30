Global worshippres gather to fete Buddha

The birth of Buddha will be celebrated on April 8 at Sampozan Muryojuji Temple, the head temple of the Nenbutsushu Buddhist Sect of Japan, in Kato, Hyogo Prefecture. Supreme Buddhist leaders from 41 countries on five continents gathered at the Sixth Buddhist Summit in December 2014 at the temple to designate the date, the birthday of Buddha, as the International Buddhist Day to celebrate across the globe.

