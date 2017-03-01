Documenting Religious Repression and Revival in China

The 142-page report looks at five religious categories- Chinese Buddhism/Taoism , Christianity , Islam , Tibetan Buddhism , and Falun Gong -offering a detailed account of new controls placed on each, degrees of revival, and efforts at resisting state control; and finally rating the degree of and trajectory of persecution facing each. From Freedom House's executive summary of the report : Since Xi Jinping took the helm of the Chinese Communist Party in November 2012, the authorities have intensified many of their restrictions, resulting in an overall increase in religious persecution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Digital Times.