Dhammachayo's supervisors asked to consider his disrobing

The Sangha Supreme Council has no power to disrobe controversial former abbot Phra Dhammachayo as that authority belongs to his direct monastic supervisors, it was concluded at the council's meeting on Friday. That was in response to a complaint filed by the National Office of Buddhism against the monk, who is now honorary abbot of the Dhammakaya Temple in Pathum Thani and wanted by authorities for money laundering and accepting stolen assets.

