Dhammachayo's supervisors asked to co...

Dhammachayo's supervisors asked to consider his disrobing

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The Sangha Supreme Council has no power to disrobe controversial former abbot Phra Dhammachayo as that authority belongs to his direct monastic supervisors, it was concluded at the council's meeting on Friday. That was in response to a complaint filed by the National Office of Buddhism against the monk, who is now honorary abbot of the Dhammakaya Temple in Pathum Thani and wanted by authorities for money laundering and accepting stolen assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang Wed flower9 1
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Feb 26 Paul 236
ti amo (Nov '11) Jan '17 oooo 5,557
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
New American Buddhist website Jan '17 Otherwise 4
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf Nov '16 openmind693 1
New American Buddhist Monastery/community website Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC