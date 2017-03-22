Damcho Dyson is fundraising to help h...

Damcho Dyson is fundraising to help her study the rituals of wearing latex. Photos: Graham Price

A Tibetan Buddhist nun is asking strangers for cash to fund her PhD in the "understanding of ritual" - wearing LATEX. Damcho Dyson left the art world in 2001, selling all her worldly possessions and opting for a simpler life at a Buddhist monastery in France - once acting as the attendant to the Dalai Lama during one of his official visits.

