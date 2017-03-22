Damcho Dyson is fundraising to help her study the rituals of wearing latex. Photos: Graham Price
A Tibetan Buddhist nun is asking strangers for cash to fund her PhD in the "understanding of ritual" - wearing LATEX. Damcho Dyson left the art world in 2001, selling all her worldly possessions and opting for a simpler life at a Buddhist monastery in France - once acting as the attendant to the Dalai Lama during one of his official visits.
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Mar 17
|Vinamese
|3
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Mar 11
|Vinamese
|1
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar 10
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb 26
|Paul
|236
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
