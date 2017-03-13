'Chinese hardliners have parts of brain missing'
BEIJING: Chinese hardliners have parts of their brains missing, exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said in an interview aired this week, comments likely to infuriate Beijing, which views the Nobel Peace laureate as a dangerous separatist. The Dalai Lama, who fled into exile in India after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, denies espousing violence and says he only wants genuine autonomy for Tibet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|13 hr
|GWZW
|2
|Dalai Lama says Chinese hardliners have parts o...
|Mar 11
|Vinamese
|1
|What is Buddhism?
|Mar 10
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb 26
|Paul
|236
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC