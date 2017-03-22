China warns India over invite to Dalai Lama to Buddhist meet

BEIJING: China on Monday warned India not to go against its "core concerns" to avoid "disruption" in bilateral ties after New Delhi invited the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama to an international Buddhist seminar in Bihar. "In recent days the Indian side, in total disregard of China's stern representation and strong opposition, insisted on inviting the 14th Dalai Lama to attend the international conference on Buddhism held by the Indian government," foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters here.

