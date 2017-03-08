Author George Saunders on Lincoln, Trump and being 'an old hippy'
THE story goes that President Abraham Lincoln walked out of the White House in the middle of the night on February 20, 1862. He crossed Washington DC to Oak Hill cemetery, went into the crypt of his late son Willie, and sat there alone at his coffin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do I have faith in Buddha? By Steve Wang
|Wed
|flower9
|1
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Feb 26
|Paul
|236
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist Monastery/community website
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC